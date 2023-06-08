Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has celebrated her daughter, Lumina on her birthday.

The little girl turned 2 years old today, June 8 and in celebration of her special day, her mother took to her Instagram page to pen an emotional note to her.

Sharing beautiful photos of her daughter, Uche Ogbodo expressed how amazed she is at how extremely good things can happen to her out of nowhere.

According to her, her second daughter and her husband chose her when she thought she was devoid of love and didn’t want to be found.

In her words;

“MY BUNNY IS 2! Yaaaaaay!

I can’t even scream, I can’t cry either. I’m just smiling here with tears in my eyes. I am still amazed at how extremely good things can happen to me out of nowhere.

My bunny, you and your papa chose me when I tot my life was devoid of love! When I was lost and didn’t want to be found even!… When I tot that all the love I’m supposed to have in my life is Mildred. You came and changed my life for the better and made me a better woman! Full of smiles and hope every day. I love you my Lumu Lumu! So much that I can not explain!

Thank you for choosing to do life with Me your mother.

Happy Birthday my love child Lumina”.

See her post below;

