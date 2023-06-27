A Nigerian woman was caught on camera bashing a man for taking her on a date and refusing to buy something for her.

She made a scene at the lounge he took her to because he refused to buy her a drink.

The guy bought a bottle of beer for himself and was drinking in her presence, which prompted the lady to react.

She stood up from her seat and queried him for being selfish and insensitive that he did not even bother to order any item for her.

However, the guy said she was only embarrassing herself and other women were looking at her with an eye of shame.

She reminded him of how he had been disturbing her phone for a date only for him to treat her like that.

The lady expressed regret for agreeing to go out with him and warned him not to call her number again. He then told her to feel a slight bit of shame that she canot afford a drink for herself.

