On Saturday, an undergraduate student of the University of Lagos, identified as Adekunle, was tragically shot and killed by armed robbers at the Harvey Road and Moore Road Junction in Yaba.

According to reports, Adekunle and his schoolmate, Opeyemi, were riding in a shuttle bus when a man at the back of the bus stole Opeyemi’s iPhone 7 Plus. In an attempt to retrieve the phone, Adekunle pursued the robber, but another hoodlum, believed to be working with the robber, shot Adekunle in the head, killing him instantly.

An eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous for security reasons, reported that Adekunle was shot at close range.

He said, “The incident happened on June 3 around 9pm. What happened was that someone shot the deceased at a close range on the left side of his head and he died on the spot. An ATM card found on him bears the name Adekunle.

“Later on, we gathered from a girl that gave her name as Opeyemi, who claimed to be a student of Business Administration, UNILAG, that she and the deceased, whom she knew as a student of UNILAG, boarded a shuttle bus from Yaba and were heading to UNILAG when she got dispossessed of her iPhone 7 Plus by a thief hanging at the back of the bus.

“She said the deceased attempted to help by pursuing the robber but in the process, another group of persons came out and one of them shot him at a close range on the left side of his head and he died on the spot.”

The police were called to the scene and Adekunle’s body was taken to the morgue of the Mainland Hospital.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that the command had begun an investigation to track down the suspects.

The spokesperson for UNILAG, Adejoke Alaga-Ibrahim, declined to comment on the incident and asked for a formal request to be sent to the communicationunit@unilag.edu.ng or for the reporter to visit the university and speak with the Dean of Students Affairs.