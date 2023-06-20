Popular Afropop singer, Magixx recalls how he trekked from Oke Ira to Ogba as he joins the list of Mercedes Benz owners in Nigeria.

The musician who is signed to Mavin Records posted pictures of the amazing white automobile on his Instagram feed to celebrate.

He remembered how he used to trek from Oke Ira in Lagos to Ogba by foot and expressed his gratitude for the pain relief.

Alexander Adelabu, also known as Magixx, spent millions of naira on a Mercedes Benz C class AMG one door.

He shared an image of his stunning car and wrote;

“Used to Trek from oke ira to Ogba, it’s only right to cop an AMG for all the pain“.

See his posts below: