Full list of winners at the Headies 2022

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

The 15th Headies Awards went global for the time with a diverse group of nominees and winners from Nigeria, the rest of Africa, and the United States.

The show was hosted by Emmy-nominated American actor Anthony Anderson and Nigerian actress Osas Ighodoro.

At the 2022 Headies Awards, Wizkid won 5 awards. Other winners include BNXN who won the Next Rated Award, Tems won the Female Artiste of the Year and Ayra Starr who won the Viewers Choice Award.

Before the Award ceremony, journalist Sampson Unamka disclosed that the winner of the Next Rated category at this year’s Headies award will take home the 2022 Bentley Bentayga SUV.

The nominees for the award were BNXN, Ruger, Ayra Starr, Zinoleesky and Lojay. However, BNXN won.

Here’s a full list of this year’s winners below …

Rookie Of The Year

FAVE – Winner

AV

Magixx

Portable

Ugoccie

Best Recording Of The Year

Celebrate Me – Patoranking – Winner

Essence – Wizkid ft Tems

Joy – Falana

Loving Is Harder – Johnny Drille

Meji Meji – Brymo

Somebody’s Son – Tiwa Savage ft Brandy

Producer Of The Year

Sarz – “Monalisa” (Lojay & Sarz) – Winner

Beats by Jay – “Golden” (A -Q)

Blaise Beatz – “Sinner” (Adekunle Gold ft Lucky Daye)

Niphkeys – “Feel Good” (Mohbad)

P Priime – “Ozumba Mbadiwe (Reekado Banks)

Pheelz – “High” (Adekunle Gold Ft Davido)

Best R&B Single

Essence – Wizkid Ft Tems – Winner

Baby Riddim – Fave

Beggie Beggie – Ayra Starr Ft CKay

Running (To You) – Chike Ft Simi

Promise – Niniola

Sinnee – Adekunle Gold ft Lucky Daye

Songwriter Of The Year
Sinner – Adekunle Gold – WInner

Loyalty – Ajebo Hustlers

Meji Meji – Brymo

Joy – Falana

Peru – Fireboy DML

Understand – Omah Lay

Best Rap Single
Feeling – Ladipoe Ft BNXN – Winner

Breathe – AQ Feat Chike

Crown of Clay – Vector & MI Abaga ft Pheelz

Early Momo – Vector Ft GoodGirl LA

Tycoon – Show Dem Camp Ft Reminisce & Mojo

Loading – Olamide Ft Bad Boy Timz

Best Alternative Song
Doings – Flavour – Winner

Feel Your Mind – Made Kuti

Gonto – Ibejii

Hustle- Basketmouth, The Cavemen, Bez, Dice Ailes

Meji Meji – Brymo

Selense – The Cavemen

Best Vocal Performance (Female)
Last Time – Waje – Winner

Toxic – Ayra Starr

Alari – Liya

6th Heaven – Niniola

Running (To You) – Simi

Essence – Tems

Best Vocal Performance (Male)
Ojuju – Oxlade – Winner

Meji Meji – Brymo

Loving Is Harder – Johnny Drille

When I Am Gone – Ric Hassani

Peaking – Tay Iwar

Best Music Video
Champion (Fireboy DML Ft D Smoke) – Directed by TG Omori – Winner

Ginger (Wizkid Ft Burna Boy) – Directed by Meji Alabi

Roju (Chike) – Directed by Pink

Rain (Yemi Alade Ft Mzansi Youth Choir) – Directed by Ovie Etseyatse

Bling (Blaqbonez Ft Amaarae & BNXN) – Directed by TG Omori

Running (Ladipoe Ft Fireboy DML) – Directed by Director K

Best Collaboration
Essence – Wizkid ft Tems – Winner

Beggie Beggie – Ayra Starr ft Ckay

Bling – Blaqbonez Ft Amaarae & BNXN

Early Momo – Vector ft Goodgirl LA

Feeling – Ladipoe ft BNXN

Running (To You) – Chike Ft Simi

Best Street-Hop Artiste
Nektunez & Goya Menor – Ameno Amapiano (Remix) – Winner

Bella Shmurda – Cash App Feat. Zlatan & Lincoin

Rexxie & Mohbad – Kpk

Mohbad – Feel Good

Naira Marley – Koleyewon

Poco Lee, Portable & Olamide – Zazoo Zehh

Best Afrobeats Single Of The Year
Peru – Fireboy DML – Winner

Bloody Samaritan – Ayra Starr

Bounce – Ruger

High – Adekunle Gold Feat. Davido

Monalisa – Lojay & Sarz

Ozumba Mbadiwe – Reekado Banks

Headies’ Viewer’s Choice
Ayra Starr – Bloody Samaritan – Winner

Fireboy DML – Peru

Joeboy – Sip

Lojay & Sarz – Monalisa

Nektunez & Goya Menor – Ameno Amapiano (Remix)

Olamide Feat. Omah Lay – Infinity

Rema – Soundgasm

Wizkid Feat. Tems – Essence

Best West African Artiste Of The Year
Gyakie (Ghana) – Winner

Amaarae (Ghana)

Angelique Kidjo (Benin)

Aya Nakamura (Mali)

Kidi (Ghana)

Nelson Freitas (Cape Verde)

Best East African Artiste Of The Year
Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania) – Winner

Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)

Harmonize (Tanzania)

Meddy (Rwanda)

Nikita Kering (Kenya)

Zuchu (Tanzania)

Best North African Artiste Of The Year
Latifa (Tunisia) – Winner

Emel Mathlouthi (Tunisia)

Elgrandetoto (Morocco)

Manal (Morocco)

Muhamad Ramadan (Egypt)

Soolking (Algeria)

Best Southern African Artiste Of The Year
Focalistic (South Africa) – Winner

Black Coffee (South Africa)

DJ Tarico (Mozambique)

Elaine (South Africa)

Jah Prayzah (Zimbabwe)

Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

Best Afrobeats Album
Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition) – Wizkid – Winner

19 And Dangerous – Ayra Starr

A Better Time – Davido

Barnabas – Kizz Daniel

Kpos Lifestyle – Ajebo Hustlers

Wondaland – Teni

Best Reggae & Dancehall Album
Three – Patoranking – Winner

Gratitude – Timaya

Love Is War – Prettyboy D-O

Rainbow Riddim – Shank

Yaadman Kingsize – Yung L

Best R&B Album
If Orange Was A Place – Tems – Winner

Before We Fall Asleep – Johnny Drille

Love Deep High Life – Omawumi

Rising – Falana

The Prince I Became – Ric Hassani

Water And Garri – Tiwa Savage

Best Alternative Album
Intermission – Ibejii – Winner

9: Esan – Brymo

Legacy + – Femi Kuti & Made Kuti

Love And Highlife – The Cavemen

P.S. Thank You For Waiting – Wavy The Creator

Yabasi – Basketmouth

Best Rap Album
Carpe Diem – Olamide – Winner

Clone Wars Vol. 5 – The Algorhythm – Show Dem Camp

Golden – A-Q

Mafia Culture, Vol. 2.0 – Idowest

Providence – Ladipoe

Sex Over Love – Blaqbonez

Album Of The Year
Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition) – Wizkid – Winner

9: Esan – Brymo

19 & Dangerous – Ayra Starr

Carpe Diem – Olamide

Legacy + – Femi Kuti & Made Kuti

Yabasi – Basketmouth

Song Of The Year
Essence – Wizkid Feat. Tems – Winner

Celebrate Me – Patoranking

Doings – Flavour Feat. Phyno

High – Adekunle Gold Feat. Davido

Monalisa – Lojay & Sarz

Peru – Fireboy DML

Best Female Artiste
Simi

Tems – Winner

Tiwa Savage

Teni

Niniola

Best Male Artiste
Burna Boy – Winner

Adekunle Gold

Davido

Flavour

Olamide

Wizkid

Next Rated
BNXN – Winner

Ayra Starr

Lojay

Ruger

Zinoleesky

African Artiste Of The Year
Burna Boy (Nigeria) – Winner

Black Coffee (Nigeria)

Davido (Nigeria)

Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania)

Soolking (Algeria)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Aya Nakamura (Mali )

Lyricist On The Roll
A-Q – The Last Cypher – Winner

Blaqbonez – The Last Cypher

Jesse Jagz – Vipers

Ladipoe – Providence

Payper Corleone – In Don We Trust

Vector – Crown Of Clay

Humanitarian Award Of The Year
Davido – Winner

2face Idibia

Ruggedman

Don Jazzy

East Central African Artiste Of The Year
Innoss’b (DR Congo) – Winner

Calema (Sao Tome & Principe)

Blanche Bailly (Cameroon)

Dadju (DR Congo)

Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

