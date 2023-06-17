A video of a woman claiming to be the mother of Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie is currently trending on the internet.

In the video, the woman who bears a striking resemblance to the actress narrated that she got married to a Nigerian from Kogi state and had three children with him.

However, while she was pregnant with her fourth child, her mother came from Cameroon to inform her about her father who was critically sick and wanted to see his grandchildren.

According to her, her husband told her to go with the last child.

She left Mercy Johnson and her elder brother Martin Ngei with their father and a certain woman.

She has been moving to and fro Nigeria for over 30 years to find her kids but to no avail.

However, after years of searching, the woman finally found Mercy Johnson but the mother of four requested a DNA test to confirm her story.

When she went to the hospital, she met Mercy’s husband, Prince Okojie who refused to acknowledge her. He told her that she was not the person to whom he paid Mercy’s bride price to.

The woman told him that she was not there to take his wife away from him and in response, Prince Okojie agreed to pay for the DNA test. He, however, told her to take care of her own bills.

The woman found this embarrassing as she had spent all her money on transportation costs to Nigeria.

She insisted that she was not after Mercy’s money because she has been surviving on her own all these years.

According to her, Mercy’s birth name is Ngei Magdalene and she was born in 1982. She is willing to take the DNA test.

The woman revealed that Mercy had invited her to Nigeria, but she has been struggling to survive as she has no home here.

“I gave birth to her at a private hospital in Benue state. She is aware that I am her biological mother and she knows that Mercy Johnson is not her real name. In fact when I came to Nigeria she asked me what’s my real name and I told her”, she said in part.

Watch the video below

