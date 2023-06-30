At the Afro Nation in Portugal, popular Afrobeats singer Ahmed Ololade, known professionally as Asake, causes a stir by jumping into a crowd that failed to catch him.

Following an exhilarating performance at Afro Nation in Portugal, the singer who was recently chastised for neglecting his fanbase after fame makes a highlight.

Unfortunately, Asake landed on the ground after being avoided by his esteemed fans. The scene has since sparked mixed reactions on social media as many suggested that the singer does not have so many hit songs enough to try such a jump.

Reacting, I_Am_Winter wrote: “With this speed? Who should catch him”

L2Dzee said: “You can’t try this in this generation….. Everyone has their phone out…. If you jump, they’re protecting their property…”

igbega_philips said: “baba think say e dey swimming school why e dey dive? hope he didn’t land on the ground sha”

WhooTheyWant added: “Idk why they think ppl supposed to catch their big ass”

TheBenueBoy stated: “Na bush man nau He no sabi how he suppose take jump.”

Adeola__Osho penned: “Would have lost a tooth or more”

HotboySZN_ said: “How many hit songs he has to pull that stunt?”

Watch the video below …