A Nigerian man described the strange accommodation request his girlfriend made that confused him.

He claimed to make N1 million per month, but his girlfriend had requested him to pay N700,000 to rent a home.

The man stated that his girlfriend desires an expensive apartment because it is convenient for her.

According to him, his partner agreed to give N200,000 but he is uncomfortable with the notion since he thinks it is flawed.

Seeking advice, he wrote; “I need advice. I earn 1m a month. My gf wants me to get a place that will cost me 700k monthly just because it will be convenient for her.

She said she will contribute 200k. I think it’s a bad idea. Please advice”.