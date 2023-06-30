In the wake of Davido’s affair and pregnancy controversy involving his side chicks, well-known rapper Speed Darlington has given him some advice.

Davido has been in the news for days when two of his side chics, American Anita Brown and Frenchwoman Ivanna Bay, came forward to claim that he was to blame for their pregnancies.

Speed Darlington, an abroad-based Nigerian artist, commented on the heated topic by revealing that although his home in Lagos is like a hotel, he doesn’t get calls from women inquiring about pregnancies due of his effective pull-out strategy.

To prevent mistakenly having additional children with his concubines, he counseled the “Unavailable” hitmaker to learn how to pull out during sxx.

He continued by saying that males should learn how to pull out at the right time.