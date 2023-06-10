In a remarkable display of skill and determination, a Nigerian boy named Philip Solomon has achieved a new Guinness World Record by skipping an impressive 153 times in just 30 seconds while balancing on one foot.

Philip’s extraordinary feat has caught the attention and recognition of Guinness World Records, who proudly shared his accomplishment on their official Instagram page.

The viral video, shared on @guinnessworldrecords Instagram page, showcases Philip’s incredible skipping abilities. With impressive speed and precision, he effortlessly jumps over the rope multiple times, surpassing the previous record and setting a new benchmark.

Social media has been buzzing with excitement and congratulations for the young record-breaker, and the nation is celebrating this remarkable achievement.

Each new record set by Nigerians highlights the country’s exceptional talents and strengthens its presence in the Guinness World Records book.

