A Nigerian woman who is based in Italy revealed the intriguing tale of how she first met the man who would become her husband.

The young woman who went by the name Pat Chi claimed that she chose to become pregnant for him since he was in danger of being deported.

After she revealed that she is actually 18 years older than her husband and people began leaving comments inquiring about it, she took to her TikTok account to share their story.

When he was being processed for deportation back to Nigeria, Pat said that she and her companion met at a camp in the European country.

The woman claimed she previously had her residency paperwork but was moved by the man’s predicament who did not have the necessary papers.

Pat stated that even though they weren’t in love and weren’t dating, she told him to get her pregnant in order to prevent him from getting deported.

Within a few months, she became pregnant as expected, but she didn’t care what people thought because the man ended up being a decent spouse.

