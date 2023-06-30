A Nigerian man identified as Israel Ahinda was stabbed to death by his side chick.

According to reports, the sad incident happened at Ewekoro area of Ogun state.

It was gathered that the man had invited his side chick, Alice, into his house after his wife travelled for the Ileya holiday.

However, on Tuesday night, the duo got into a heated argument which turned violent.

Reports has it that to the side chick stabbed the married man on the neck with a knife.

He was confirmed dead after being rushed to two hospitals.

The lady has now been arrested and is currently being held at Ifo police station.

