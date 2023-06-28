Sandra Iheuwa, the mother of Ubi Franklin’s child, has expressed her support and empathy for Chioma Rowland, who is currently dealing with her husband Davido’s infidelity.

Despite her indifference towards Davido and his pregnant side chick, Anita Brown, Sandra has shown concern for Chioma’s well-being.

Acknowledging Chioma as a resilient woman, Sandra expressed her inability to comprehend the emotional turmoil Chioma must be experiencing.

In a gesture of solidarity, Sandra sent love and light to Chioma, praying for her strength and healing during this difficult time.

In her words;

“I don’t even care about these two. God is in heaven, I don’t even imagine what Chioma is going through my heart goes out to her cos this thing can be painful. God will help her go through the pain and come out strong. I’m rooting for you Chioma. Strong woman. May we know them, may we raise them, may we be them”.

