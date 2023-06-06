Popular singer, Teniola Apata, better known as Teni claims to be the most fashionable person in the music business.

She made the brazen claim during an Instagram live session, boasting that no one had more swag than she does.

The ‘Billionaire’ crooner extended her claim of greatness beyond the Nigerian entertainment sector to include all of Africa.

Teni shared the clip as a form of clap back to detractors of her newly dropped single ”No Days Off”.

The performer added that she will independently promote the song and does not require anyone’s assistance.

“Na me swag pass for this country, nobody swag reach me for this Africa. No worry I go dey independently push am. You feel me?” she said.

Watch her speak below: