Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor, the General Overseer of Altar of Solution and Healing Assembly in Oyigbo Local Government Area (LGA), has been sentenced to death by a Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt.

He was found guilty of the murder of three individuals, including his Choir Mistress, who was pregnant with his child.

The court heard that Pastor Okoroafor had exerted pressure on the Choir Mistress to undergo an abortion, but she had refused to terminate the pregnancy. Subsequently, the pastor orchestrated her killing after luring her to his residence.

On the day of their disappearance, the deceased’s friend, Ms. Chigozie Ezenwa, and her daughter, Christabel Ezenwa, were also reported missing. It was later discovered that both Chigozie and her daughter had accompanied the Choir Mistress to confront the pastor and resolve the situation.

Following intensive investigations and searches, the police uncovered the decomposing bodies of the three victims. The motive behind the pastor’s actions was to conceal the evidence of his wrongdoing. Consequently, he was apprehended and subsequently brought before the court on charges.

Justice S.O. Benson, in delivering the judgment, decreed that General Overseer Chidiebere Okoroafor would face the penalty of death by hanging or lethal injection.