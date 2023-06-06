The Flying Eagles, Nigeria’s U-20 team, received words of comfort from Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro after their elimination from the 2023 U-20 World Cup in the quarter-finals by South Korea on Sunday evening.

Seok-Hyun Choi’s goal proved decisive, securing victory for the Taegeuk Warriors and marking the second time they have defeated the Flying Eagles in history.

Ladan Bosso’s team was left devastated after a grueling extra-time, having reached the quarter-finals with great confidence following a memorable 2-0 triumph over hosts Argentina in the previous round.

In response to the loss, Peseiro expressed appreciation for the efforts of Ladan Bosso’s boys and encouraged them to draw positives from the defeat. He took to Twitter, writing, “Heads up, Flying Eagles! What you have shown in this World Cup makes Nigerian people proud. They fought and honored until the end, earning a place among the top 8 teams in the world.”

Nigeria’s closest attempt at winning the U-20 World Cup came in the 2005 final against Argentina, which ended in a 2-1 defeat. They also faced a 2-0 loss to Portugal in the final of the 1989 edition in Saudi Arabia.

The Flying Eagles will now have to wait for at least two more years for another chance at clinching the tournament’s title.