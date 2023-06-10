Popular Media mogul, Dele Momodu dished out strong advice to his niece, Sophia Momodu.

He did this via Instagram while celebrating her birthday on Friday.

Recall that Sophia had recently accused Davido of being a deadbeat father.

The brand influencer claimed that she now played the role of mother and father to Imade. She also threatened to change the surname of their daughter to hers.

Sharing a photo of his niece and her daughter via Instagram, Mr Dele advised Sophia Momodu to calm down.

He wrote;

“Happy birthday to my #thesophiamomodu… As you, add one year to your age today.

“May God almighty continue to grant you favor, grace, peace, wisdom, prosperity and excellent health… Above all, please CALM DOWN… Love you always.”

See his post below;

