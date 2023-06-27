Renowned Afrobeats singer Olufela Olufemi Anikulapo Kuti better known as Femi Kuti, has revealed a prophecy made against his family immediately after the death of his father.

During an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Femi Kuti, the eldest son of late afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, stated that some people foresee that 12 of his family members would die in quick succession.

The prophecy came shortly after the deaths of his father, sister, Shola Kuti, and a cousin.

Femi Kuti revealed that the time was especially difficult for him because he was the family’s first son, they had internal family problems, and he was in charge.

Sadly, it was during that crisis that his wife, Funke left him and many just concluded that he would run mad.

In his words:

“Fela had just gone [died]. My sister [Shola] had gone. My cousin had gone. Some people were predicting that 12 of us would die. And I [was] saying, is this prediction going to come true?

We had our internal family problems. They would say, ‘You know, you are the first son; you must do it.’ And I would say, ‘Who born me inside this wahala like this?’ Then my wife go [got separated from me]. And they said, ‘Femi is going mad.’ It was terrible.”

He however revealed that the whole experience made him stronger and mould him to the man he is today.