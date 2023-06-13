Kanye West, the popular American rapper, has stirred up controversy after a video from his recent birthday party surfaced online.

In the video, West can be seen participating in the Japanese practice of Nyotaimori, which involves eating sushi off the body of a naked woman.

The video, which has gone viral, shows a motionless, naked woman lying on a table, adorned with pieces of sushi that guests are expected to eat from.

The room is dimly lit with candles, and Kanye West stands nearby, engaging with the guests while his track “Come to Life” plays in the background.

The video has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many questioning West’s faith and expressing surprise at his involvement in such activities.

Some comments from Nigerians highlighted the contrast between West’s religious beliefs and his actions, while others expressed concern and called for prayers for his well-being.

SEE REACTION BELOW;

@Vickysounds commented, “😂😂 see person way dey preach about the Bible don dey follow nacked bodies 😂😂”.

@Samvail also wrote, “Person wey believe in Jesus Christ… today is a born again tomorrow na ashawo vibes next tomorrow e go wear leggies. This man Dey craze normally.”

@Official TI: “May God heal Kenya West permanently . it’s still temporary

We will keep praying”.

@Folooflora: “Pastor ye don backslide”.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;

https://twitter.com/nojumpermedia/status/1668023890910629889