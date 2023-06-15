A kind Nigerian lady by the name, Mayowa Sam has gone online to share her experience after someone credited her account with 95,000 naira by mistake.

In a post on her page, she shared that she was busy watching a movie when she noticed that an unknown number has been calling her number. She then decided to answer the call only for her to hear a lady weeping immensely over the phone.

When she asked the woman why she was crying she said that the woman stated she had mistakenly sent her 95,000 naira and begged her profusely for a refund.

According to Mayowa Sam, she checked her account and found out it was true and quickly returned the money.

Mayowa tweeted:

“I hate picking calls whenever I am seeing a movie. But this number kept calling. Okay! I picked and the person was crying, Ha! What happen o? She replied with “Aunty, please I mistakenly sent 95,500 to your Opay account”. Me: Opay? I didn’t get any alert but I’ll check.

“Thank God she called, the 95,500 was sitting down there with my #429. (I don’t use my Opay for transactions). Well! I’ve refunded her and she called to pray for me.”