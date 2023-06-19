Popular content creator, Ashmusy has received a honorary PhD degree from an American university.

The skit-maker has bagged a honorary PhD degree from Prowess University, Delaware, USA, and took to her Instagram page to celebrate.

Taking to her social page to share images from the event, Ashmusy voiced her enthusiasm about making her mum and dad proud again.

She excitedly wrote:

“Guess who is now a doctor? Me!!! I have made my mom and fam proud once again. From now call me Doctor Ash… Congrats to me.

Yesterday I was conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Real Estate management by Prowess University Delaware USA.

I was also honored to receive the special African under 40 CEOs award. Thank you”.

See her post below: