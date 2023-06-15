Nollywood actor, Don Brymo Uchegbu is dead.

According to reports, he slumped in his hotel room after filming yesterday in Port Harcourt.

The veteran actor was confirmed dead this morning.

His junior colleague, Prince Iyke Olisa confirmed the sad news via Instagram.

Sharing a photo of Don Brymo, the actor described him as his best partner, best friend, best actor and bosom paddy as he mourns him.

He wrote;

“Hi guys, I just received the most devastated news ever this early morning.

This man here in this picture, my best partner, my best friend, my best actor, my bosom paddy, IGWE OZUOOMEE, ODUMODU 1, DON BRYMO UCHEGBU is gone.

He just died this early morning 😭😭😭😭😭

Aaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhh Rest In Peace onye oma. So I can’t see you again ooooooh God! Rest in Peace the most powerful Actor I know in Nollywood💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔”

