Famous Nigerian Afropop artist Oludipe Oluwasanmi David better known as Spyro, has declared that he will use his influence in the entertainment sector for the glory of God.

He made this known on his Instagram story while also mentioning that he does not enjoy performing music that encourages immorality and ungodliness.

Spyro stated that his crew is already aware of the fact that he does not appreciate music that calls for girls to be twerking or flashing their behind.

The “Who’s Your Guy” crooner emphasized that his pleasure in advancing decency is the only reason he is interested in creating timeless music.

He also added that he’s an ambassador of God in the entertainment industry and would bring the focus back to Him.

Spyro wrote; “I am only interested in making evergreen music. And that’s exactly what it is. Ain’t no shake your bum or any kinda ungodly/dirty lyrics here… we pride in promoting what’s right and everyone that works with me already got the memo.

Ain’t no compromise here. It might take me time but I will influence this industry for God…and someone pls mark my words on that… I am here for a reason,I am GOD’S AMBASSADOR HERE and gradually we will take these grounds for him.”