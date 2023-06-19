Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has penned a sweet note to her husband, Prince Okojie on Father’s Day.
The proud mother of four took to her Instagram page to share a romantic video of herself and her hubby alongside her family photos.
In her caption, Mercy Johnson appreciated her husband for being their family’s pillar and strength, her Peace, a teacher, a dad and a unifier.
She wrote;
“He actually said “I am an Honorable ooo ,don’t post this video”
@princeodiokojie, Words fail me babe, thank you for being our pillar and strength. Thank you for being our Peace, a teacher, a dad and a unifier. We love you so much.
You Are First An Awesome Husband And A Great Dad…Plus An Advocate For Your People. Our Honourable, The Mouthpiece Himself….That and more is who you are.”
