Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has penned a sweet note to her husband, Prince Okojie on Father’s Day.

The proud mother of four took to her Instagram page to share a romantic video of herself and her hubby alongside her family photos.

In her caption, Mercy Johnson appreciated her husband for being their family’s pillar and strength, her Peace, a teacher, a dad and a unifier.

She wrote;

“He actually said “I am an Honorable ooo ,don’t post this video”

@princeodiokojie, Words fail me babe, thank you for being our pillar and strength. Thank you for being our Peace, a teacher, a dad and a unifier. We love you so much.

You Are First An Awesome Husband And A Great Dad…Plus An Advocate For Your People. Our Honourable, The Mouthpiece Himself….That and more is who you are.”

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ: “I broke the record” – Lady celebrates becoming first in her family to fly in plane