Controversial clergywoman, Funmilayo Adebayo better known as Mummy GO has warned christians who are traveling to the US.

According to the head of the Rapture Proclaimer Evangelical Church of God, people who obtain a US visa and depart from Nigeria to begin over would miss Heaven.

They won’t be among the chosen people on earth when the raptures take place on the end day, according to Mummy GO.

The clergywoma gave special attention to Nigerians who had won lottery tickets and are living in the United States.

Funmilayo said; “I want to talk about American lottery. All of you that want to go to America. If you can get American visa and you go to America by lottery, my dear there’s no rapture for you.”

Watch her speak below: