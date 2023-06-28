Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mary Remmy Njoku has asked an important question to celebrities on life after stardom.

Pointing out how no one stays at the top forever, the Nollywood thespian questioned what would become of them once their fame ends.

She further asked if they have a real life to fall back on or have burnt down their real life.

“Dear celebrities. What happens when Stardom ends? Remember no one stays at the top forever.

What happens when your celebrity status expires? Do you have a REAL life to fall back to? Or you have ‘burnt down’ your REAL life”.

A while back, Mary Njoku had cautioned Nigerians on the need to stop being too spiritual.

In a written letter to Nigerians, the advice them to stop disturbing God with their physical problems. She noted out how Nigerians have a high number of churches and mosques, but yet lack food, security, infrastructure, health, good road, and physical justice.