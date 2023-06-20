Nollywood actress Evan Okoro has revealed why she exposes her body on social media.

She revealed this in a video currently trending online.

According to her, in the past, when she considered herself a “good girl,” she struggled to find a husband.

However, she now plans to expose her body on social media.

Addressing people who have been advising her to get married, Evan Okoro stated that she is a grown woman capable of making decisions for herself.

She added that nobody has any right to dictate her life choices.

Defending her choice to embrace her body and live her dream, the actress stated that she believes that this is the path she has chosen, and she intends to express herself freely.

