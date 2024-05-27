Nigerian clergyman , Pastor Jerry Eze, has sparked a lively debate on social media with his comments on Big Brother Naija (BBNaija).

During his Sunday service on May 26th, Pastor Jerry expressed his concerns about parents watching the show with their children, citing potential negative impacts on moral development.

In a viral video from the service, Pastor Jerry Eze questioned the suitability of BBNaija for children, sparking a heated discussion on social media.

He said; “You are putting Big Brother, abi Big Sister, and your children are with you, you are watching! Forgive me, shame on those parents”

He totally condemned the habit as he revealed that once such parent had committed this,

their IQ drops.

See below;

