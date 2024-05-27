Lola Omotayo-Okoye, the wife of Peter Okoye (Psquare), has broken her silence amid her brother-in-law Paul Okoye’s new marriage.

Recall that recently, Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy of the PSquare, got married to his girlfriend, Ifeoma Ivy Iboko.

The traditional wedding took place in Ifeoma’s hometown, Igbere, Abia State.

Photos from the wedding were shared on Rudeboy’s social media handle, showing the couple in traditional attire. There are also rumors that Ifeoma is pregnant with the singer’s child, but this has not been confirmed.

Hours after Paul shared photos from his traditional wedding, Lola Omotayo-Okoye posted a cryptic post on Instagram, stating she’s “living and minding her business.”

The post features a video of her enjoying her life, and she expressed gratitude for the simple things.

She wrote: “Living and minding my business. Have a blessed week, y’all.”

Her fans and friends, including Kate Henshaw, praised her for taking the high road and focusing on her own happiness.

Kate Henshaw wrote, “Best way to live gorgeous one

One Denila Gloria wrote, “I took like this woman, no drama zone. No wonder boss stand by you gidigba

One Euphemiah Anahera wrote, “You seem to have a beautiful heart. U are such a a rare gem. I just see u different

One Trophy Cash wrote, “Biko drink enough water. U deserve peace of mind”.

