Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has responded to a male troll who criticized her for congratulating Paul Okoye on his second marriage

Recall that the singer, recently tied the knot with his girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, in a traditional ceremony.

Sarah Martins had commented, “Congratulations,” on Paul’s Instagram post announcing his marriage.

However, a male troll accused her of hypocrisy, pointing out that she had previously trolled Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin.

The troll said, “But you’re trolling Yul and Judy. Werey isonu”

Sarah Martins hit back, explaining that Paul Okoye was legally divorced from his first wife, Anita, and was therefore free to remarry.

She wrote, “How dare you compare Rudeboy to Yul that publicly ridiculed and disgraced his first wife. Rude boy is legally divorced and can marry again with his full chest. So you can’t compare.”

