Nigerian singer, Harrysong has broken his silence after his estranged wife, Alexer Peres, made several allegations against him, including claims of bedwetting.

The former couple has been involved in a public feud, with both sides accusing each other of infidelity and other issues.

The dispute began when Harrysong accused his wife of infidelity, claiming she had gotten pregnant for another man while married to him.

He also made a comment about her mother being married to six different men.

In response, Alexer Peres denied all his claims and countered that Harrysong had a habit of bedwetting, which she found difficult to deal with during their marriage.

She also alleged that Harrysong’s mother had been married to six different men and implied that he was a product of incest.

Taking to his Instagram story, Harrysong responded to his wife’s allegations, stating: “You have been exposed. Now I can get back to work. Keep chasing clout with your lies. You’re just content for blogs for the while. Agent of darkness. I am free from you for good in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

See below;

ALSO READ: “You might not be religious but take family patterns seriously” — Man warns as he reveals Herbert Wigwe ’s siblings also died by accident