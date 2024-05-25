Nigerian footballer Kayode Olanrewaju has sparked controversy by alleging that he is not the biological father of his three children with wife Dora Ezinne Kayode.

This claim has led to widespread speculation and debate. Kayode, who has since deleted photos of his children from his social media accounts, has not publicly elaborated on his allegations.

Reacting or this, Dora Ezinne Kayode, a lawyer and the wife of Kayode Olanrewaju, has denied her husband’s allegations, calling them “false” and “baseless”.

She stated that no DNA test was conducted to determine the paternity of their children. Dora also expressed concerns about Kayode’s mental stability, alleging that he has been spreading false rumors and causing trauma to their children.

She demanded that Kayode retract his statements and clear her name, warning that she will seek full custody of their children if he fails to do so.

“I am tired of his nonsense, and it has to stop now,” Dora said. “I knew he was not mentally stable when he pulled out a knife on me some months ago, but to go as far as ruining the lives of innocent kids is way too far. Kayode, I didn’t think you would go that low. I have kept quiet on all the rumours you have been spreading because they are baseless, childish and false. But you include innocent children? No, NOW I MUST speak. I have never sold any of my properties or cars and given the proceeds to any Pastor, Bishop or Imam in this world. Infact, ALL the rumours this mentally disturbed young man, Kayode is sharing online are all FALSE. The last couple of years in this marriage have been like hell on earth. I am so drained, in pain and I just honestly pray this ordeal is all over soon. I do not wish this kind of abuse and oppression on ANY woman anywhere in the world. If your story is similar to mine, run away from that man, leave that marriage, you are not stuck! And I pray that God will heal you and send helpers your way like he has to me.”

