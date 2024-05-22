Nigerian singer, Flavour has lost his father to the cold hands of death.

The sad news was shared by the singer via social media.

Flavour shared a tribute on social media, posting a video of himself singing to his father.

“Chukwu wetelu. Chukwu ewelugo. 🕊️🕯️”

“Nna m 💔 Papa Ijele. Rest well 🕊️” he wrote in different posts via Twitter.

Fans and colleagues have sent condolences, offering support and sympathy. This loss follows a series of recent deaths in the entertainment industry.

Our thoughts are with Flavour and his family during this difficult time. May his father be remembered fondly.

See the post below;

Nna m 💔 Papa Ijele. Rest well 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/NCBhTEwAO0 — Flavour of Africa (@2niteFlavour) May 22, 2024

