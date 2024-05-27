In a recent development, Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has publicly expressed her support for Sarah Martins in her ongoing feud with Judy Austin, the second wife of actor Yul Edochie.

The drama began when Sarah Martins took to social media to call out Judy Austin for allegedly snatching people’s husbands.

In a stern message, Sarah warned Judy about the consequences of her actions, stating that assuming lofty names like “Ijele Odogwu” or engaging in similar behaviors would not help her in this situation.

Rita Edochie, known for her outspoken nature, commented “Louder” on Sarah’s post, indicating her agreement with Junior colleague’s sentiments.

In response, Sarah Martins affectionately referred to Rita Edochie as her “coach,” thanking her for her encouragement.

