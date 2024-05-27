Justin Dean, a Chiropractor based in Los Angeles, is facing criticism for his recent post about his ex-wife Korra Obidi.

The two have been involved in a series of public dramas, with Korra recently revealing that Justin had tried to stop their daughters from being shown on social media.

In his recent post, Justin Dean asked netizens to resend evidence of Korra Obidi lying or harassing him, which he claims to have received in the past.

He wrote, “Anyone that has ever sent me evidence of my ex lying and harassing me, please resend all now. Include dates, please be screen recording or screenshots. Not links. Need to make sure I didn’t miss anything.”

This move has been met with criticism, with many calling him out for his perceived obsession with his ex-wife

Commenters have expressed concerns for Korra’s safety and well-being, with some even suggesting that Justin’s behavior could be harmful to their children.

Others have simply urged him to move on and focus on his own life.

Godwin Rachael Ozioma commented, “Dr. Justin Dean D.C she will always be your nightmare. Rest, this oyibo wey miss road.”

Mceejay Chijioke M-Ceejay wrote, “You need to visit a rehabilitation center for your check-up.”

Nommys_ penned, “I don’t like Korra, but this obsession this man has with her is scary. The girl sef na anyhow person. I pray he doesn’t end up taking her out completely.”

Seun_dreams wrote, “This particular spirit husband get 2 horns for head.”

Ziziiofficial wrote, “He looks like he would eliminate her if care is not taken, and this kind of partner can hurt their kids just to get to their partners… I fear for the kids and Korra because this man’s obsession is getting out of hand.”

