Popular Nigerian Afrobeats superstar singer, Davido has once again found himself entangled in a baby-mama controversy. A lady named Anita Brown, residing in the United States, has accused him of impregnating her and pressuring her to terminate the pregnancy.

Brown also denied any knowledge of Davido’s marital status and asserted that she was told to lie about her social media account being hacked when she initially disclosed the news.

In a video she shared, Brown took a pregnancy test that showed a positive result. She revealed that Davido’s cousin, Clarks Adeleke, asked about her plans regarding the pregnancy.

Expressing her frustration, she said, “What really bothers me is the narrative that he is a married man. Cut it out. I had no idea he was married, I swear to God. Look at his social media page, does he appear married? I’m utterly confused.”

“Nobody here in America knew about his marriage. I apologize for not being aware. It’s not a widely known topic here; it hasn’t gained attention on blogs or become a big deal. If a man doesn’t disclose such information to me, how am I supposed to know?”

“And honestly, I wasn’t searching for it because I’m not seeking marriage at the moment. So, it wasn’t something I was actively looking into. After the fact, I discovered he was married, and then I found out I’m actually pregnant. So, please stop with the accusations. Maybe I’m guilty of fornication, but never adultery. Just calm down.”

