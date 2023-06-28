Anita Brown, an American woman, sets tongues wagging as she reveals that Nigerian famous artist Davido allegedly has many girlfriends.

The Afrobeats sensation was criticized by the model and businesswoman for attempting to conceal the facts from the public on her social media page.

Anita further claimed that OBO instructed her to delete prior posts in which she claimed that he had caused her to become pregnant and to falsely claim that her account had been hacked.

She uploaded screenshots of their discussion to demonstrate that she was carrying Davido’s child and he wanted it to remain a secret in a series of posts that she later deleted after receiving negative feedback.

In order to show everyone that she was indeed pregnant, Anita also performed a pregnancy test live on camera. She continued to get criticism, though, for allegedly attempting to destroy the singer’s marriage.

The entrepreneur made the decision to stop the attacks by claiming that Davido had numerous girlfriends and was upset about having to get married in his 30s.

She wrote; “Don’t let the internet GAG y’all. People’s relationships don’t be consistent! This man has had many woman and many girlfriends. Do your homework before you come at me & maybe you will look at it in a different light!