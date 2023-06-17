Popular Nollywood actress, Biola Bayo, has shared the thoughtless comment a troll made about her senior colleague, Bimbo Akintola.

The Nollywood thespian had posted beautiful pictures of herself on her official Instagram page when the troll made a disrespectful remark about her being single.

The troll had claimed that Bimbo is still single and childless at her age of over 50 because she was overly selective about men during her youthful days.

The troll further advised her to get a child through surrogacy like her colleague Biola Bayo.

The troll commented,

“@bimboakintola From 18years to 50years you do yanga, very picky on man, coz you think you are beautiful and can speak Good English. And you let all this fancy Rubbish make you empty till you have No child, No husband. Aunty go for “Surrogate” Let someone carry a baby for you like @biolabayo1 so that you will not leave this world empty.”

The comment didn’t sit well with Biola Bayo who responded to the troll for badmouthing her colleague, Bimbo.

She said;

“Why are people this wi*ked?

I can’t even comprehend this……

How do you leave this kind of comment on Aunty Bimbo’s @bimboakintola page and tag me?

What’s all these?

@nailsonpoint_with_ox you’re ev*l, How do you reason?”

