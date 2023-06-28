Popular Clergyman, Sunmbo Adeoye has revealed why she had a second child for 2face despite not being married to him.

She revealed this in an Instagram live video.

According to her, her friends back then gave her a bad advice.

Some suggested that since she was living with 2face back then, she should have another baby to solidified their relationship.

The woman of God revealed that she faced shame and embarrassment while with the legendary musician as she used to see her face on the magazines for the wrong reasons.

Back then, she could hear her colleagues in her place of work, gossiping about her. She received criticism from everyone including her pastor and church members.

However, one day, she took the best decision of her life; a decision that changed her life for better.

Tired of living with just a “playmate”, Sunmbo Adeoye left 2face. At first, she felt she made the wrong decision.

According to her, she felt like a loser for leaving the singer.

However, it turned out to be the best decision as she finally met the love of her life; her “soulmate”.

Advising single ladies and babymamas, Sunmbo urged them not to get married because of children as they will grow up and leave them one day.

She advised them to leave a one sided relationship; a relationship where the other person is not investing on.

The Clergywoman also advised them to leave their “playmate” so that they can find their “soulmate”.

Watch the full video below;

