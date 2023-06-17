Daniel Regha, a Twitter influencer, has inquired about the engagement of billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughters, DJ Cuppy and Temi Otedola.

Daniel took to Twitter to question why they got engaged if they had no intention of marrying within six months.

Cuppy has been engaged since November, while Temi Otedola has been engaged since April, but there are no plans for a wedding in the near future, according to Daniel.

He added that he is quite sure Temi Otedola and Mr. Eazi aren’t married like he (Mr. Eazi) hinted at in an interview.

“Cuppy has been engaged since November 2022; while her sister Temi got engaged since April 2022, but there’s no proof that Mr Eazi has tied the knot. Why rush engagement if there was no plan on getting married within 3 to 6 months? It’s not like money is a problem. No offense”.