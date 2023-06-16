Nigerian music sensation, Joseph Akinfenwa Donus, popularly known as Joeboy, has said Grammy-winning Afrobeats superstar, Wizkid made young artistes in the country believe they can attain stardom at a young age.

He stated this on the latest episode of the ‘Body & Soul audiovisual podcast’ which is hosted by him.

The ‘Alcohol’ hitmaker said, “before Wizkid, it was difficult for young artistes to blow early.”

Joeboy said that he knew he was going to be blow up and become a star after meeting Wizkid for the first time.

He said;

“One thing I really appreciate about Wizkid is that he made young artistes believe that they could pop [hit stardom] at a young age. Before Wiz, if any artiste pop, it was probably at a very later stage in life. But after Wiz young people started coming through.”

See video below;