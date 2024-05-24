Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy, has tied the knot with his girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, in a traditional wedding ceremony.

According to reports the ceremony took place in her hometown, Igbere, Abia State.

The traditional wedding was attended by close friends and family members of Paul Okoye and Ifeoma.

Meanwhile, Sources close to the couple have also revealed that they are expecting their first child together. This would be Paul Okoye’s fourth child, as he already has three children with his ex-wife, Anita Okoye.

Paul Okoye and Ivy Ifeoma have been dating for over two years and have been open about their plans to get married.

The singer has moved on from his previous marriage and is starting a new chapter with his new partner.

Congratulations to them.

Watch below;