In a recent turn of events, the viral Abuja barber who challenged Davido last month has started losing followers on Instagram, much to the delight of Davido’s fans.

The barber, Chisom Kallistus, had gained a significant following after his public altercation with the singer, where he referred to Davido as the “003” of the music industry, implying that Wizkid is the “001”.

OBO, who has always called himself “001”, reacted swiftly, revealing that the barber had just missed out on a generational blessing, as he could have had the opportunity to cut his hair and even open a salon for him.

However, the barber remained unyielding, insisting that Davido couldn’t do anything to help him.

Shortly after their online feud, the barber gained a lot of followers, with many fellow Wizkid fans promising to support him.

Unfortunately, not all of those promises were fulfilled. Recently, some of the followers unfollowed the Abuja barber via Instagram.

Netizens have reacted to the news with mixed emotions, with some mocking the barber’s loss of followers and others offering words of caution.

oilgas_25 stated: “I unfollow him the date he address me as a fan. He address Fc as his fans. Na Pride be him problem. Person way I big pass”

mandy_chuks said: “Davido fans gather here let’s laugh 😂 🙌❤️”

tenovertenautos advised: “Who get family to feed no dey put fan base wahala for him business.. if u want buy car from me and u be FC, Na Wizkid we go play as we dey test drive.. if u be 30BG, same thing.. once I see alert, we shake hands everybody enter house … 👍 👍”

amensexy09 added: “Me as a Wizkid FC, na me first unfollow the werey cause I observe say all the people when he Dey follow before he go viral, he unfollow all 😂😂😂😂 Celebrity indeed”

black_diamond479 reacted: “😂😂😂😂😂You can’t hate Davido and prosper”

evve__lynn noted: “This is to show you that.. online people don’t really care about you.. mind how you behave here”

See below;

ALSO READ: “Do you expect her to be happy when she sees a video of her father and his new love dancing Isimili-jiofor” Content writer defends Danielle Edochie