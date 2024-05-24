Rumors are circulating that Nigerian singer Paul Okoye and his girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, are expecting their first child together.

According to reports, the couple, who have been dating for over two years, are preparing to welcome a new addition to their family.

This would be Paul’s fourth child, as he already has three children with his ex-wife Anita Okoye.

The news has sparked a mixed reaction on social media, with some fans congratulating Paul Okoye and his girlfriend while others speculate about Ivy’s intentions.

Some commenters have expressed skepticism, suggesting that Ivy is trying to “trap” Paul with her pregnancy.

One Barbie Luxury wrote, “She wan use belle hook the guy

One Miz Choco Berry wrote, “Chai. Las Las na babymama na im

One Rochie Touch Cakes wrote, “Congratulations now welcome reality. Give him one year another side chick is replacing you

One Tayoed wrote, “Just like that Sha! I hope she is making the right decision

One I Am Farmer wrote, “She’s just 23yrs, God abeg. Age is just a number

One Deep Core Comedian wrote, “I feel like they married secretly cus I don’t want to believe this girl would willingly choose the babymama situation with Rudeboy

One Mhiz Sweetie wrote, “Person wey be say nothing wey she dey do with the guy she suppose avoid pregnancy. Now she’s pregnant, it won’t still change who he is”.

Ivy had previously shut down pregnancy rumors, joking that social media users have been speculating about her pregnancy since 1960.

She also debunked rumors of being engaged to Paul after flaunting a ring online.

