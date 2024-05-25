Nigerian singer, Harrysong, has announced that he will be exposing the secrets of his marriage to his estranged wife, Alexer, and his former label mate, KCee, in an Instagram live session today.

According to himA, KCee has refused to pay him his royalties, instead insulting and shaming his family, and saying his “ink has been exhausted”.

The singer vowed to reveal all the “evil and lies” in his Instagram live session.

Harrysong promised to address the issues with KCee and his estranged wife, including her alleged “pity card games” and “clout chasing” scripts, which he claims were written by Destiny Etiko and her mother, with her mother’s 6th husband setups.

He wrote:

“KCee refusing to pay me my royalties. Instead insulting and shaming my family, saying my ink don finish? Will be addressed Tomorrow plus all my Ex-wife’s PLAN B pity card playing and clout chasing scripts, written by Destiny Etiko and her mother, with her mother’s 6th husband setups. (It’s time to expose all the evil and all the lies) on my Instagram Live tomorrow morning”.

