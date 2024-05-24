A video captured the heartwarming moment Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, fondly known as Mama G surprised her junior colleague, Eve Esin on movie set.

In the viral video, Mama G surprised the thespian with a delicious homemade meal on set, which left Eve overwhelmed with emotion.

As Mama G presents the food, the two actresses share a warm and tender hug.

Sharing the video via Instagram, Eve Esin appreciated Patience Ozokwo for loving her and being a mother to her.

She wrote; “I am not one who is always with cameras to post everything online but this means the world to me… Mama sees it as nothing but it is everything. Dear mama, thank you for being a mother Thank you for loving me. I don’t take it for granted. I love you always ma. My sincere prayer is that God keep keeping you in good health for me. Lizzygoldofficial and I really enjoyed the food.”

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “Ada Ameh and Junior Pope were full of life, but death took them away” – Empress Njamah heartbroken as she speaks on the trauma of losing her friends