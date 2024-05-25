Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s father has made some surprising allegation against his late son.

In a viral video, the music star claimed that Mohbad was using his (the father’s) glory, but never gave him any financial support.

According to him, the singer was generous to his mother, renting three shops for her and giving her millions, but never maintained a good relationship with him.

The angry father also alleged that Mohbad’s mother was controlling the finances and didn’t even know much about Mohbad’s life, including his school friends.

He expressed sadness and hurt over the situation and felt betrayed by Mohbad’s mother and Karimot, the sister of Mohbad’s wife, who he claimed was spreading false narratives about him.

Here’s the full quote from the interview:

“My son was using my glory, Wunmi pastor told Wunmi that it’s my glory Mohbad was using, My son had money but didn’t give me, he was giving his mother millions, when I got to where he rented 3 shops for his mother, I was marveled, I was like you millions, have you maintained a 500k shop before talkless of 3 shops of 20million, Mohbad Mother was the one taking all the money, she doesn’t even know the school Mohbad attended talkless of any Mohbad school friends, but God so good, where is the money today? Wunmi was leaving the house angrily for 3days because of the text messages she saw on Mohbad’s phone. ‘Wunmi’s Sister, Karimot posted that she was sorry but the apology is not accepted. I have never seen her nor talk to her before in my life and she was lying against me so much. At a point I couldn’t go out so that people will not lynch me that I killed MOH. She was bringing out different narratives to turn the world against me. God will judge her.”

See below;