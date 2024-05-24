Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael has finally responded to the relentless attacks from his colleague, Angela Okorie, in a surprise move that has left fans stunned.

In a recent Instagram story, the movie star shared a fan’s post that humorously suggested Angela might be in love with him, explaining her persistent attacks.

The fan wrote: “Am begging all of you in the name of God, please, you people should leave Zubby Michael alone, including Angela Okorie. If you love the guy, tell him, he will understand. Instead of calling him names, if you call Zubby a ritualist, that means you are a ritualist too.”

This response comes after Angela’s repeated accusations, which included claims that Zubby was a ritualist and refused to mourn the late Jnr Pope.

Despite Angela’s latest post questioning why Zubby hadn’t replied or debunked her allegations, Zubby’s response suggests he is choosing to address the situation with humor and a lighthearted approach.

See below;

