Popular Nigerian dancer, JaneMena has celebrated her friend and colleague, Korra Obidi on her birthday today, June 23.

The brand influencer took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself and her bestie.

In her caption, JaneMena described Korra Obidi as her sister from another mother.

According to her, the singer is an amazing being, super strong willed, beautiful, hardworking, resilient and Positively radiating.

Professing her love for her bestie, the mother of one hinted at Korra’s new song release.

She wrote;

“Happy Happy birthday to my sister from another mother. @korraobidi You are such an amazing being, super strong willed, beautiful, hardworking, resilient and most of all Positively radiating❤️‍🔥

@korraobidi I LOVE YOU and I cannot wait for the entire world to hear you and your powerful lyrics💃🏽❤️”

See below;

