Ghanaian singer Sarkodie has recently addressed the claims made by actress Yvonne Nelson regarding their past relationship.

Yvonne Nelson released her memoir last week, in which she detailed how Sarkodie impregnated her, denied his responsibility, and urged her to have an abortion.

In response, Sarkodie released a diss track in which he criticized Yvonne Nelson for portraying herself as a victim.

He advised her to take responsibility for her own actions and stop blaming others for her “bad choices” in life.

Furthermore, Sarkodie suggested that Yvonne should disclose the names of other men she had been involved with, insinuating that she has a promiscuous lifestyle.

The track has kept fans stunned with the shocking revelaton he made about Yvonne.

